Will Harris Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Harris (hamstring) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Saints' walkthrough Wednesday.

Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's 26-13 loss to Kansas City and he was forced to miss the team's opening session of the week as a result. The safety will have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jordan Howden would likely step into a starting role in the secondary for New Orleans.