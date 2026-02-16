Will Harris headshot

Will Harris News: Limited by injuries in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 9:03pm

Harris recorded 38 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed and a forced fumble over nine games during the 2025 regular season.

Harris joined the Commanders as a free agent ahead of the 2025 campaign, inking a two-year, $8 million contract. The safety suffered a fractured fibula in Week 3 against the Raiders, ultimately missing eight games as a result. Harris was still able to register at least 38 takedowns for the fifth time in his seven-year career, while his sack of J.J. McCarthy in Week 14 was his first full sack since 2019. The 30-year-old appears to be on track to operate as one of the team's starting safeties again in 2026.

Will Harris
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Harris See More
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 14: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 14: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
76 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
79 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
79 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
94 days ago