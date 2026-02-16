Will Harris News: Limited by injuries in 2025
Harris recorded 38 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed and a forced fumble over nine games during the 2025 regular season.
Harris joined the Commanders as a free agent ahead of the 2025 campaign, inking a two-year, $8 million contract. The safety suffered a fractured fibula in Week 3 against the Raiders, ultimately missing eight games as a result. Harris was still able to register at least 38 takedowns for the fifth time in his seven-year career, while his sack of J.J. McCarthy in Week 14 was his first full sack since 2019. The 30-year-old appears to be on track to operate as one of the team's starting safeties again in 2026.
