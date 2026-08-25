Will Harris News: Released by Washington
Harris was released by the Commanders on Monday.
Washington made a flurry of moves Monday, including the release of safeties Harris and Malik Spencer to make room for Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson. Harris was a staple on Washington's defense last season, playing 559 snaps.
Will Harris
Free Agent
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