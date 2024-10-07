Will Hernandez Injury: Likely out for season

Hernandez (knee) is believed to have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hernandez was carted to the locker room after suffering the injury, which will seemingly end his season early, although the details of it are still unknown. The UTEP product was enjoying what was likely the best season of his seven-year career. Trystan Colon will now likely handle right guard for the Cardinals moving forward.