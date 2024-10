Hernandez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after sustaining a left knee injury in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Reports earlier Monday indicated that Hernandez's left knee injury was likely season-ending, so his expected move to IR comes as no surprise. With Hernandez likely sidelined for the remainder of the Cardinals' 2024 campaign, expect Trystan Colon to serve as the team's top right guard.