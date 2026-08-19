Will Howard News: Set to start Friday
Howard is set to start Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Howard will start the contest before eventually handing the reins off to rookie Drew Allar. The 2025 sixth-round pick appears to be competing with Allar for a 53-man roster spot, meaning Friday's game should be important for both young quarterbacks.
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