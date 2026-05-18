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Will Howard News: Slides down spot with Rodgers back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Howard's chances of starting in 2026 have diminished, as Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Monday.

Prior to Rodgers re-signing, Howard was in position to compete for a starting role against veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar (ankle). Rodgers is comfortably situated atop the quarterback depth chart now that the 42-year-old starter has returned to Pittsburgh for the start of OTAs, while Howard will have to jostle for positioning on the depth chart and could realistically miss out on making the team at all.

Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers
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