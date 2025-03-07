Will Johnson Injury: Not participating in Pro Day

Johnson will not participate in Michigan's Pro Day as he deals with a minor hamstring injury, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson, who missed the on-field NFL Combine drills as he recovers from a foot injury suffered in October, was expected to be fully cleared ahead of the Wolverines' Pro Day on March 21 before sustaining a hamstring injury. It's worth noting that he is expected to be available for a private workout well before the NFL Draft on April 24.