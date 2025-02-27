Will Johnson Injury: Won't work out at Combine

Johnson will not participate in on-field NFL Combine drills as he continues to rehab from an October foot injury, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson missed the final six games of his collegiate season due to a foot injury. The junior finished with 68 total tackles, nine interceptions and three touchdowns in his three-year career at Michigan. Expected to be one of the top corners drafted this year, Johnson should be completely cleared ahead of the Wolverines' Pro Day on March 21.