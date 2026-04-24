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Will Kacmarek News: Selected by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:40pm

The Dolphins selected Kacmarek in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

In a Day 2 where several teams made dubious tight end selections, the Dolphins probably made one of the better ones. Kacmarek (6-foot-6, 261 pounds) is potentially an AJ Barner type out of Ohio State, or at worst an Adam Trautman. Kacmarek is a rugged blocker who can amplify the run game, and he has enough athleticism to hurt the defense if they don't defend him honestly as a potential pass catcher (4.74-second 40, 36-inch vertical jump). Kacmarek is unlikely to be a fantasy factor, but don't be surprised if he's in frame, driving some defender backward on a lot of De'Von Achane's big plays.

Will Kacmarek
Miami Dolphins
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