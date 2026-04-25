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Will Lee News: Picked by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:04am

The Panthers selected Lee in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Lee (6-foot-2, 189 pounds) is a bit light and might have below-average speed for a starting corner (4.52-second 40), but he has excellent reach for press coverage (32 and 3/4-inch arms) and stood out as starter for Texas A&M the last two years. Lee had to work his way up from Iowa Western Community College (2021-22) and Kansas State (2023) before that, holding serve with each jump in competition. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league, so Lee landed in a good spot.

Will Lee
Carolina Panthers
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