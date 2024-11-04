Will Levis Injury: Could return for Week 10

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that Levis (shoulder) will increase his workload in practice this week with the hope that he's ready to play Sunday against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis has missed the Titans' last three games while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, an injury he first sustained in Week 4 and then played through during a Week 6 loss to the Colts. The second-year quarterback had been a limited participant in practice throughout last week, so he'll presumably need to upgrade to full participation at least once during Week 10 before getting the green light to return to action. Callahan has previously said that Levis, once healthy, will reclaim the starting role from Mason Rudolph, who has guided Tennessee to a 1-2 record while completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 6.5 yards per attempt and a 4:4 TD:INT over the past three games.