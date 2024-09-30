Fantasy Football
Will Levis Injury: Departs with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 30, 2024 at 9:12pm

Levis exited Monday's game at Miami due to a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

On the Titans' second possession of Week 4, Levis scrambled for three yards and then was seen having his right shoulder looked at on the sideline. He made some throws before backup Mason Rudolph took over for Levis on the team's next drive, and Levis visited the medical tent before he was seen on the bench with a team trainer.

