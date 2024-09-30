Will Levis Injury: Departs with shoulder injury

Levis exited Monday's game at Miami due to a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

On the Titans' second possession of Week 4, Levis scrambled for three yards and then was seen having his right shoulder looked at on the sideline. He made some throws before backup Mason Rudolph took over for Levis on the team's next drive, and Levis visited the medical tent before he was seen on the bench with a team trainer.