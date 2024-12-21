Fantasy Football
Will Levis headshot

Will Levis Injury: Expected to be active as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Levis (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is expected to be active and serve as the backup to starter Mason Rudolph, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Levis was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session. Coach Brian Callahan already had announced Mason Rudolph as the team's starting quarterback for Week 16 against the Colts.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
