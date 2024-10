Levis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Reports emerged Saturday that Levis was expected to miss the Titans' Week 7 contest due to an AC joint sprain. With his status now official, Mason Rudolph will take over under center for Tennessee. Levis' status will also be worth monitoring beyond Week 7, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that his injury can typically cause an absence of 4-to-5 weeks.