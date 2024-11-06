Will Levis Injury: Limited to start the week

Levis (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis was a limited participant all last week and ended up missing a third straight game when the Titans won in overtime against the Patriots. Coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that the plan was for Levis to get more reps this week and possible return for Sunday's game against the Chargers, although Mason Rudolph will continue to get at least a portion of the first-team work in practice. "His reps should uptick," Callahan said of Levis. "We're trying to get him back rolling, and hopeful that's sooner rather than later here. Mason (Rudolph) still needs to be ready to play, and he'll still take some reps, but we'd like to increase Will's workload this week certainly."