Will Levis Injury: Limited to start week

Levis (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis was a limited participant throughout last week and missed a third straight game during the Titans' overtime win over the Patriots. According to Wyatt, head coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that the plan was for Levis to get more reps this week and possibly return for Sunday's game against the Chargers, although Mason Rudolph will continue to get at least a portion of the first-team work in practice.