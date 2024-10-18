Will Levis Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Levis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after being a limited participant in practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis sandwiched a full practice Thursday between limited sessions Wednesday and Friday, so he seems more likely than not to suit up. He injured his shoulder in Tennessee's Week 4 win over the Dolphins prior to a Week 5 bye, then played the entire Week 6 loss to the Colts but threw for only 95 yards. If Levis is declared inactive prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Buffalo, Mason Rudolph would get the nod under center.