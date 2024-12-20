Fantasy Football
Will Levis

Will Levis Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Levis was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session. Coach Brian Callahan had already announced Mason Rudolph as the team's starting quarterback for Week 16 against the Colts. Trevor Siemian is on the practice squad as a candidate to be elevated should Levis be unable to serve as the team's QB2.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
