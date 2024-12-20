Will Levis Injury: Questionable for Week 16
Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Levis was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session. Coach Brian Callahan had already announced Mason Rudolph as the team's starting quarterback for Week 16 against the Colts. Trevor Siemian is on the practice squad as a candidate to be elevated should Levis be unable to serve as the team's QB2.
