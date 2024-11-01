Fantasy Football
Will Levis Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Coach Brian Callahan said Friday that Levis (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reports.

Callahan added that while the decision is ultimately in his hands, he will rely on Levis' input regarding the health of the second-year quarterback's shoulder before deciding on a starter for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If Levis misses a third consecutive game, Mason Rudolph would continue to start for Tennessee.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
