Will Levis Injury: Second straight absence

Levis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Levis logged limited practice sessions all week and was officially listed as questionable entering Sunday's game. However, the Titans tipped their hand when they elevated Trevor Siemian to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, and Levis is now set to miss his second straight game. Mason Rudolph will draw another start for the Titans and will face a Lions secondary that has been vulnerable at times this season.