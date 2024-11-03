Will Levis Injury: Sitting for third straight

Levis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis will be inactive for the third straight game while recovering from an AC joint sprain. Positively, he was able to practice in limited fashion all week and was spotted warming up prior to Sunday's game against New England. That suggests Levis may be in line for a Week 10 return against the Chargers. As for Week 9, Mason Rudolph will draw his third consecutive start.