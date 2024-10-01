Will Levis Injury: Still entrenched as starter

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Levis (shoulder) will remain Tennessee's starting quarterback after the team's Week 5 bye, as long as he's healthy, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Callahan said "there's no controversy, no second guessing" regarding Levis' standing as QB1, despite the fact that Mason Rudolph competently piloted the Titans to a 31-12 win over the Dolphins on Monday as his replacement. Levis departed early due to a shoulder injury sustained as he dove for a first down. While he's still slated for an MRI, Callahan said the quarterback is currently only sore, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, and that his difficulty throwing on the sideline Monday informed the team's decision not to have him re-enter the game. Levis will benefit from an extra week of rest before the team faces the Bills in Week 6.