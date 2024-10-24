Will Levis Injury: Still limited, but improving

Levis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Levis said after Thursday's session that the pain and range of motion in his shoulder have improved since he suffered an AC joint sprain back in Week 4. After a timely Week 5 bye, Levis started the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts, but with the shoulder issue hampering his mechanics and arm strength in that game, head coach Brian Callahan elected to hold the second-year signal-caller out of the team's Week 7 loss to the Bills. Mason Rudolph started that contest and looks to be trending toward another start this Sunday in Detroit, but Levis' improving condition could put him in consideration to serve as Rudolph's backup. If the Titans elect to make Levis inactive for a second straight game, however, Trevor Siemian would likely be elevated from the practice squad once again to handle backup duties.