Will Levis Injury: Throws for second straight day

Levis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Levis didn't take a step forward in terms of his listed practice activity after he was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, he threw passes for the second day in a row and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. He originally sustained the injury in a Week 4 win over the Dolphins and was cleared to start in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts coming out of a bye week, but since the shoulder issue was still affecting his mechanics and arm strength in that contest, Levis has proceeded to sit out the team's last two games. According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, offensive coordinator Nick Holz said Thursday that he's not discounting the possibility of Levis being ready to play this Sunday against the Patriots, though the Titans have game plans in place for both Levis and Mason Rudolph, who has started the past two contests. Once the Titans are convinced that Levis is fully healthy, Holz confirmed that the starting job will belong to the second-year quarterback, per Wyatt.