Will Levis Injury: Viewed as 'long shot' to play Week 8

Levis (shoulder) is considered a "long shot" to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Following Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills, Titans head coach Brian Callahan had labeled Levis as week-to-week, so the second-year quarterback's expected absence for the Week 8 game doesn't come as much of a surprise. After initially suffering an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the Titans' Week 4 win over the Dolphins, Levis was cleared to start coming out of a Week 5 bye, but he completed just 16 of 27 pass attempts for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a Week 6 loss to the Colts. The poor outing seemingly has prompted the Titans to take a more deliberate approach with Levis' recovery from the injury, so he'll be poised to get a second straight game off while Mason Rudolph presumably makes another start. Levis still could carry a designation into Sunday if he's able to continue practicing in some fashion Wednesday through Friday, but it's unclear if the Titans would be comfortable using him as a backup to Rudolph if he's less than 100 percent.