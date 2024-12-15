Will Levis News: Benched after four turnovers

Levis completed eight of 12 passes for 89 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.

Levis had shown an improved ability to take care of the ball since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 10, having thrown only two picks and losing one fumble in five games. Things unraveled for him quickly in Sunday's loss, however, as he lost a fumble to begin the second quarter and then threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions. After throwing a pick-six on Tennessee's second drive of the second half, he was ultimately benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. Levis' status is uncertain for the rest of the season after his most recent benching.