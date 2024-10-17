Fantasy Football
Will Levis News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Levis (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis injured his right shoulder right before a Week 5 bye and was back under center for a 20-17 loss to the Colts last week. He'll start again this Sunday at Buffalo, but it's hard to ignore that Tennessee's only win of the year came Week 4 when Mason Rudolph replaced an injured Levis early in the game. Another bad week or two from Levis could put Rudolph in the starting role.

