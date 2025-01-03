Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Levis headshot

Will Levis News: In line to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Head coach Brian Callahan relayed Friday that Levis will start Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Callahan said that fellow QB Mason Rudolph will also play in Sunday's contest. Of the two, however, Levis profiles as the higher-percentage Week 18 fantasy dart, with Turron Davenport of ESPN.com and John Glennon of NashvillePost.com suggesting that if Levis plays well Sunday, the snap share could tilt in his favor.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now