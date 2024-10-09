Will Levis News: Logs full practice

Levis (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

A Week 5 bye apparently gave Levis plenty of time to recover from the right shoulder injury he suffered in a Week 4 win at Miami. He should be back under center this Sunday against the Colts, facing a defense that's been arguably the worst in the NFL through the first month-plus of the season. Levis, of course, has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks, and he may even be a few bad outings away from getting replaced by Mason Rudolph.