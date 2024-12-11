Will Levis News: Logs full practice
Levis (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Levis missed three games earlier this season with an AC joint sprain and then aggravated his throwing shoulder during Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. He was able to finish out the game and now is practicing without limitations, setting him up for another start this Sunday against the Bengals.
