Will Levis headshot

Will Levis News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 1:33pm

Levis (shoulder) is participating in OTAs this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Levis missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer. With Cam Ward locked in atop the depth chart and Mitchell Trubisky signed earlier this offseason to serve as the veteran QB2, it's unclear what Levis' future looks like in Tennessee. The team could look to trade him ahead of Week 1 if he's able to produce some quality tape during the preseason.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Levis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Levis See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
203 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Final-Round Targets for 2025
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Final-Round Targets for 2025
Author Image
Mario Puig
272 days ago
NFL DFS Preseason Week 2 Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Friday
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 2 Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Friday
Author Image
Dan Marcus
280 days ago
2025 NFL Offseason Recap: News, Signings and Rumors from June & July
NFL
2025 NFL Offseason Recap: News, Signings and Rumors from June & July
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
303 days ago
2025 Fantasy Football Position Battles: Titans Running Back Tandem
NFL
2025 Fantasy Football Position Battles: Titans Running Back Tandem
Author Image
Mario Puig
315 days ago