Will Levis News: Participating in OTAs
Levis (shoulder) is participating in OTAs this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Levis missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer. With Cam Ward locked in atop the depth chart and Mitchell Trubisky signed earlier this offseason to serve as the veteran QB2, it's unclear what Levis' future looks like in Tennessee. The team could look to trade him ahead of Week 1 if he's able to produce some quality tape during the preseason.
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