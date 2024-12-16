Will Levis News: Quarterback position under review

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said the team will spend the next two days evaluating whether Levis, who was benched in Week 15, or Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's road matchup against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Levis was benched during Tennessee's 37-27 loss to the Bengals in Week 15 after accounting for four turnovers (three interceptions and one lost fumble). He otherwise completed eight of 12 passes for 89 yards and zero touchdown. Rudolph looked more competent, if unremarkable, in relief of Levis, completing 21 of 26 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing twice for 14 yards. In order to properly divvy up first-team reps, the Titans may make an official decision at the quarterback position for Week 16 prior to Wednesday's practice.