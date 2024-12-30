Will Levis News: Set to split reps at QB in Week 18
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Levis and Mason Rudolph will both play Sunday against Houston, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Levis was moved to a backup role in favor of Rudolph over the Titans' past two games, but the team has gone 0-2 since the change. Rudolph has somewhat struggled with a 3:4 TD:INT in the pair of contests, so he hasn't done enough to establish a stranglehold on the starting QB role. With both Levis and Rudolph likely to get snaps in Week 18, neither profiles as an appealing fantasy play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now