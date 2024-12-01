Fantasy Football
Will Levis News: Two scores in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 10:55pm

Levis completed 18 of 37 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.

Levis' final line looks mediocre, though he failed to get the Tennessee offense moving until the Commanders held a 28-0 lead. Nevertheless, he did throw for multiple touchdowns -- both of which went to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (24 and 17 yards) -- for the third time in the last four games. Most importantly for Levis, he once again limited mistakes by not turning the ball over and taking only two sacks. Though there are still inconsistencies, he's shown a decent amount of improvement from the start of the campaign.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
