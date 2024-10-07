Will Mallory News: Gets first reception of season

Mallory had one reception for seven yards on his only target in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. It was his first reception this season.

After being inactive the first three games, he's played the last two games. He played on 16 of the offense's 70 snaps and went out on 13 routes. The Colts continue to divide targets and snaps between three or four tight ends (Kylen Granson played 18 snaps, Mo Alie-Cox played 29, Drew Ogletree played 26). As long as the workload is divided between three our four tight ends, none will have viable fantasy value for most formats.