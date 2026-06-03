Will Mallory News: On field for OTAs

Mallory (lung) is participating during the Colts' OTAs, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Mallory was only able to appear in two games in 2025 in part due to a lung issue, but he's evidently back in shape for football activities with offseason workouts underway. With 2025 first-rounder Tyler Warren, veteran Mo Alie-Cox and in-line specialist Drew Ogletree all returning in 2026, Mallory will have to compete for a spot on Indianapolis' final 53-man roster.