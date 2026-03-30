Will McDonald Injury: Likely getting fifth-year option

Jets GM Darren Mougey said Monday that he expects McDonald (knee) to have his fifth-year option picked up, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

McDonald missed the final two games of the 2025 campaign due to a knee issue, ending the year with 30 tackles (19 solo), including 8.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances. If the fifth-year option on his rookie deal indeed is picked up by New York, McDonald will remain under contract with the Jets through the 2027 season.