Will McDonald Injury: Likely getting fifth-year option
Jets GM Darren Mougey said Monday that he expects McDonald (knee) to have his fifth-year option picked up, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
McDonald missed the final two games of the 2025 campaign due to a knee issue, ending the year with 30 tackles (19 solo), including 8.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances. If the fifth-year option on his rookie deal indeed is picked up by New York, McDonald will remain under contract with the Jets through the 2027 season.
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