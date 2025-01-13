Will McDonald News: Breaks out in second season

McDonald posted 28 total tackles (18 solo), including 10.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles across 17 games in 2024.

The 2023 first-round pick from Iowa State made a tremendous leap in production from his rookie season to 2024, tying Jonathon Cooper, Dante Fowler and Travon Walker for the 12th-most sacks in the NFL. McDonald also ranked among the NFL's top 15 edge rushers in quarterback hits (12), pressures (61) and batted passes (three) this season. He's now entering the third season of his rookie contract and is expected to remain one of the premier edge rushers in the league, with aspirations of earning his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in 2025.