McDonald finished with three tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss and 1.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

The defensive end also played on 65 percent of the defensive snaps. McDonald has 15 tackles (12 solo), including 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in seven games this season. The 2023 first-round pick recorded just 14 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, in 15 games as a rookie.