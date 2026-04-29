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Will McDonald News: Gets fifth-year option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Jets picked up the fifth-year option on McDonald's (knee) rookie contract Wednesday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

McDonald has tallied 18.5 sacks in 32 games over the last two seasons, so it comes as little surprise that the Jets have opted to keep him under their control through the end of the 2027 season. Even though the club recently used the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive end David Bailey, McDonald figures to get about as much work as he can handle during the upcoming campaign.

Will McDonald
New York Jets
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