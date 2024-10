McDonald recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 23-17 loss against the Vikings.

McDonald's sack came on a third-and-one deep in Jets territory to force Minnesota to settle for a field goal. He was causing problems for Sam Darnold that didn't show up on the stat sheet too, and it looks like he's found his footing as a pass rusher early in his second year. He brings some IDP allure into a Week 6 matchup versus Buffalo.