Will McDonald News: Pair of sacks in loss

McDonald registered 2.0 sacks in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

McDonald was able to get to Geno Smith two times in the defeat, notching his third multi-sack performance of the year and first since Week 3. The 25-year-old has now produced 21 total tackles (16 solo), including 10.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed over 12 games this season.