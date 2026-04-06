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Will Putnam News: Officially returning to Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Putnam signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Las Vegas on Monday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Putnam was a key rotational part of the Raiders' offensive line last season. He started two of the 15 games in which he appeared and will likely serve in a similar role during the upcoming campaign.

Will Putnam
Las Vegas Raiders
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