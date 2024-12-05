Will Reichard Injury: Another full practice Thursday

Reichard (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Reichard was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing the Vikings' last four games due to a right quadriceps strain. He's opened the week with consecutive full practices, and it appears he is on track to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. In the eight games prior to his injury, Reichard went 14-for-16 on field-goal attempts and converted on all 23 of his extra-point tries.