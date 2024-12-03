Will Reichard Injury: Making return to practice

The Vikings designated Reichard (quadricep) to return to practice Tuesday.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window during which the Vikings can evaluate Reichard before he would need to be activated from injured reserve or shut down for the remainder of the season. Reichard has missed the minimum four games while on IR, so if the Vikings are comfortable with where he stands in his recovery from a right quad strain after checking him out in practice this week, he could be added back to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. John Parker Romo has filled in as the Vikings' kicker for the past four games, converting 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and seven of eight point-after attempts.