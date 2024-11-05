Will Reichard Injury: Move to IR official

The Vikings placed Reichard (quadricep) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Reichard will be sidelined for at least the next four games after straining his right quad in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts. The rookie out of Alabama missed his first two kicks of the season in the game, having otherwise knocked down all 14 of his other field-goal attempts and all 23 extra-point tries through his first eight NFL games. The Vikings signed John Parker Romo to the roster to replace Reichard as their kicker beginning with Sunday's game at Jacksonville.