Will Reichard Injury: Practices in full

Reichard (quadricep) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Reichard returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a quadricep issue before Minnesota's Week 10 win over the Jaguars. He's missed the Vikings' last four games, but Wednesday's full session suggests he could be available as soon as the Week 14 matchup against the Falcons, if he's activated to the active roster in time. However, if Reichard remains out Sunday, John Parker Romo will likely continue to serve as Minnesota's kicker.