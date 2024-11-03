Will Reichard Injury: Set for MRI on Monday
Reichard (quadriceps) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reichard missed a pair of field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts, straining his right quadriceps at some point in the first half. The kicker was already dealing with soreness heading into the game and Monday's MRI will provide more clarity on his status moving forward.
