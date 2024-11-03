Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Reichard headshot

Will Reichard Injury: Set for MRI on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:25pm

Reichard (quadriceps) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Reichard missed a pair of field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts, straining his right quadriceps at some point in the first half. The kicker was already dealing with soreness heading into the game and Monday's MRI will provide more clarity on his status moving forward.

Will Reichard
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now