Reichard made his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Packers.

The 2024 sixth-round pick remains perfect through the first four games of his NFL career, going 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-14 on point-after tries. Expect Reichard to continue producing at a high level as the Vikings host the Jets in Week 5.